Republicans spending big to replace powerful Hudson Valley Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney with GOP challenger Mike Lawler

NEW YORK -- Republicans are spending big bucks to knock off powerful incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and may be in danger of losing his seat.

All signs point to a competitive race between Maloney and GOP challenger Mike Lawler. It's rated by most pundits as a toss-up, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday.

Maloney is facing a wave of negative ads from conservative political action committees.

"Ten million bucks will make a race pretty close but we've got good people and a grassroots army and we're gonna win," said Maloney.

Outside money is flowing in large part because Maloney appears vulnerable. Redistricting has him running in a newly-drawn north suburban district with many residents he's never represented.

"People are laser-focused on the issue of inflation, the cost of living and crime," said Lawler.

Lawler has hammered Maloney on the economy.

"Under Joe Biden, they've increased spending by over $4 trillion. You cannot spend that amount of money and print that amount of new money and not have record inflation. They also limited domestic production of energy, and when you do that it drives up the cost of everything," said Lawler.

"I'm not perfect. Democrats aren't perfect. But to all those fair-minded Republicans and Independents out there, we've got a plan to give you cheaper gas and groceries, health care, housing, give you safer streets, support good policing," said Maloney.

Democrats are attacking Lawler for his anti-abortion position and tying him to former President Donald Trump.

"I've ignored it and focused on the challenge ahead because that's where voters are," said Lawler.

It's the final stretch of a spirited campaign.