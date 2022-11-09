Watch CBS News

D'Esposito claims victory in District 4

The race for Congressional District 4, covering most of Nassau County's South Shore, is still too close to call. While the race is undecided, Republican Anthony D'Esposito claimed victory before his supporters Tuesday night.
