New Yorkers head to polls focused on crime, economy, state of democracy

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers who headed to the polls Tuesday know this election has high stakes.

Beyond the statewide offices, including governor, there are ballot questions, a U.S. Senate seat and 26 Congressional seats on the line.

CBS2's Dave Carlin was in New York City and Westchester County to find out what issues brought voters out.

The line was out the door at an Astoria polling place. CBS2 checked and it was taking about 10 minutes to vote.

Voter Lorraine Cohen, 85, said she was going to vote even if it took all day.

"No I would never miss this one. Not this election," said Cohen. "Women's rights, that's the main issue. Crime, New York City, crime."

Election Day in the Tri-State: Local race updates, analysis and more

In Yonkers, voters said it was a breeze at their polling place, a high school.

"Easy. No line," one man said. "Crime is totally out of control, prosecutions are ridiculous, the economy is shot, inflation is way to high. So I feel I have to vote."

"It's a Democratic state, but I think they got the Republicans coming out and I think a lot of Democrats are going to cross the line," he added.

"The economy. But my real concern is how we treat one another," said Audrey Jones. "The government is split and we have to bring it back together. The more you vote on either side, the better it is."

"Women's rights and democracy," said Nick Volchok. "What's going on in our country, it's so divided."

"This is a very important election," said Lucy Rauch.

Whatever issues were most important to them, these voters got their say.