With few high-stakes races, New Jersey voters still want their say with balance of power up for grabs

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- While voter turnout is historically low in midterm years, many in New Jersey said this election is one of the most consequential.

There may be few high-stakes races in the Garden State, but voters wanted their say with the balance of power up for grabs in Washington, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday.

It was crowded inside one polling place in Fort Lee, where few seemed satisfied with the direction the country is moving.

"It's time for change and the only way to do it is to show your license and vote," said Jay Blau.

Inflation and abortion were top issues on people's minds. Global tensions also took a front seat.

"We need peaceful life. And second, we need safety. Third, we need the prices to come down because it's too much money," said Hasmik Manoukian.

Even before polls opened Tuesday, approximately 213,000 New Jersey residents cast their ballots during early voting. About 511,000 voted by mail.

Municipal races seemed just as important as the balance of power in Congress.

"These are the people that really care about us, the local," said Anastasia Nannas.

Arlene Hatton told Fan she's never missed an opportunity to exercise her right to vote.

"I had a mother who was heavily involved in local politics in New York City and I do see that one person can make the difference," said Hatton.

Officials said early voting numbers are higher this year than last year, when it was first introduced.