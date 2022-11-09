Watch CBS News
Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. 

New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. 

For complete election results: 

  • CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures.  
  • CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. 
  • CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. 
  • CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.

