CBS News projects Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wins reelection over Democrat Max Rose

NEW YORK -- CBS News projects Republican Nicole Malliotakis as the winner in New York's Congressional District 11.

She went up against Democrat Max Rose.

With 91% of precincts reporting, Malliotakis led Rose 62% to 38%.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, it was an early victory for Republicans on Tuesday night.

This is the second time the congresswoman has defeated Rose in two years, and she told Bauman it was not just a victory for her but for the people. She spoke about representing hardworking, tax-paying American citizens and believes her constituents in Staten Island Brooklyn are concerned with the economy and securing our borders.

"I think it was just that my stand being law and order, supporting NYPD at a time of skyrocketing crime, the fact that I was the only member in New York City that secured funding for the NYPD to try to help them to do their job ... My support for strong economic policies to get inflation under control, to ramp up energy production. Those are the things I believe that resonated because that's what's hurting everyday families," Malliotakis said.

In a concession speech, Rose said, "With our rights, our wellbeing, the very essence of our democracy at risk. So when we fall short, I really do understand how it's not only heartbreaking, but it's absolutely frightening. But this is not the opportunity, this is not the time to give up or back down."

During the campaign, Malliotakis tried to appeal to undecided voters to elect her as a referendum as one-party leadership on both the state and federal level, and she believes that is what happened Tuesday night.