This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 23): The Food Issue

Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Eat, Drink & Be Merry" holiday broadcast exploring all things epicurean! CBS News/David Morgan

COVER STORY: Powering our appetite for protein

Proteins, whether from whey, plants or animals, are essential for building muscle. Last year, approximately 71% of consumers identified protein as the nutrient they most frequently try to eat. That's an appetite corporate America is more than happy to feed – even though protein often doesn't taste very good. Lee Cowan looks at how companies like General Mills are developing protein-fueled products, and how Americans may be consuming more protein than they need.

Dr. Uma Naidoo's Healthy-ish Mac & Cheese. CBS News

SCIENCE: Why we love comfort foods

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist, says the sugar found in many comfort foods hits our brains in the same pleasure center as street drugs do. But that's not the only reason we find comfort in such treasured dishes. Susan Spencer talks with Suzanne Tomlinson, owner of Vermont-based Poorhouse Pies, where most anything is baked in a pie; and with registered dietician Stefani Sassos, head of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition & Fitness Lab, who offers "plant-based options" for traditional favorites that are not high in fat and sugar, but still offer the same warm-and-fuzzy nostalgia.

The Murphy's Giving Market in Upper Darby, Pa. CBS News

FEEDING THE SOUL #1: Creating a lifeline for families in hard times

Murphy's Giving Market, a food pantry in Upper Darby, Pa., was started not by a nonprofit or government agency, but by one concerned citizen: Desireé Murphy Morrisey, who'd gone through tough times herself. Her pantry, founded during COVID, now helps 400 families. She talks with David Pogue about why she feels it is her social responsibility to help those experiencing tough times now.

WORLD: Korean Fried Chicken

Nancy Giles reports.

NEWS: Extra! Extra! In Maine, a cafe helps subsidize a community newspaper

In Camden, Maine, at the Villager Cafe, customers can have their breakfast or lunch with a side of news, a weekly newspaper called The Midcoast Villager, which the cafe helps support. Both are owned by longtime Maine media mogul Reade Brower, who talks with Martha Teichner about dishing up sustainable journalism.

POLITICS: What presidents ate - Steak for breakfast, and squirrel soup

Bennett Rea's social media series "Cookin' With Congress" demonstrates the arcane diets of our nation's presidents, first ladies, and other political figures. He discusses with Mo Rocca some of the unusual dishes enjoyed by our former chief executives, from Richard Nixon's ham mousse, to James Garfield's favorite: squirrel soup.

CONDIMENTS: Sauerkraut, the tangy condiment that's a crowd-pleaser

Its origins stem from China, Korea and Germany, and today it's never far from a hot dog (or, if you're attending the annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville, Ohio, a pizza or donut). Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Sandor Ellix Katz about how fermentation produces sauerkraut, and checks out the process at Real Pickles, a Massachusetts co-op that also produces chile, turmeric and kimchi varieties.

WORLD: Welcome to the world's oldest restaurant

Founded in 1725, Restaurante Botín, in Madrid, Spain, is recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest restaurant in the world. But across town, the owners of Casa Pedro believe theirs may be even older; it's been in their family for at least 10 generations. Seth Doane visits two timeless establishments that each celebrate family, pride, tradition, and some very good food.

Community Kitchen in New York City, where patrons pay on a sliding scale. CBS News

FEEDING THE SOUL #2: A restaurant where you pay what you can

In order to make good food more accessible, food justice writer and advocate Mark Bittman and chef Mavis-Jay Sanders have launched a pilot program in New York City called Community Kitchen, which for a limited time is offering fine dining on a sliding scale. Customers pay what they can - $15, $45, or $125. It's a model they hope to open in a permanent version in Manhattan and beyond. David Pogue reports.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with Broadway star Lea Michele. CBS News

STAGE: Broadway baby - Lea Michele back where it all began

Lea Michele made her Broadway debut in "Les Miserables" at the age of eight. The "Glee" star who recently returned to Broadway in the revival of "Funny Girl" is now starring in "Chess: The Musical." She talks with Tracy Smith about stepping into the shoes of her idol Barbra Streisand, and about the challenges she faced giving birth to her second child.

To hear Lea Michele perform "Someone Else's Story," from "Chess: The Musical," click on the video player below:

Marissa Mullen's Thanksgiving-themed charcuterie. Marissa Mullen

ARTS: The beauty of charcuterie

Culinary content creators have turned charcuterie into a visual art form. For Marissa Mullen, founder of "That Cheese Plate," designing a resplendent cheese board or array of sliced meats is a passion project. Faith Salie talks with Mullen about building a board that is more than mere party food; and with chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud about the history of traditional French charcuterie.

U.S.: Tofu

Luke Burbank reports.

Big Meechie's Food Truck. CBS News

FEEDING THE SOUL #3: Teaching the food truck business

A retired Air Force brigadier general sought a new mission: to create the first certified mobile food-truck apprentice program in America. David Pogue talks with John Michel about Currency of Caring, which helps teach entrepreneurs (many of whom had been going through hard times) the food-truck business; and with Demetrius Gower, whose Big Meechie's Kitchen & Food Truck, in Granite City, Ill., has proven an award-winning success.

Kate Nelson is remembered for her Spaghetti Chicken Casserole recipe, which has been immortalized in stone at her final resting place. CBS News

IN MEMORIAM: Beloved recipes etched in stone

When archivist Rosie Grant launched a TikTok channel, GhostlyArchive, as a testament to gravestones, she discovered a niche form of memorial: cemetery markers that bear beloved recipes of the dearly departed. She talks with Conor Knighton about her cookbook collection of headstone recipes that are "To Die For."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Winning hearts & minds over vaccines (Video)

The World Health Organization listed vaccine hesitancy -- when parents delay or withhold vaccines for their children -- as one of the Top 10 health risks for 2019. Dr. Jon LaPook reports on health experts using science as an antidote to misinformation about vaccines. (Originally aired May 12, 2019.)

