Extended interview: Lea Michele In this web exclusive, Lea Michele, currently starring in the Broadway musical "Chess," talks with Tracy Smith about debuting on Broadway at age 8 in "Les Miserables"; how "The Phantom of the Opera" ignited her love of musical theater, and how a medical emergency led to her first audition; how she didn't let a car crash get in the way of auditioning for "Glee"; joining the revival of "Funny Girl"; and being back on stage at the Imperial Theatre, where she first performed in "Les Miz."