Korean fried chicken: The other KFC

At New York City's Madison Square Garden, people are showing up for more than just the home team. One fan told us, "I love the Knicks, and I love fried chicken."

It turns out Korean fried chicken has a fan base of its own, here at chef Judy Joo's Seoul Bird. "I'm serving to the masses; this is no longer niche," said Joo. "Now that I'm able to serve Korean food in some of the largest arenas in the world, is absolutely a pinch-me moment."

In the United States, chain restaurants serving this chicken have multiplied by 22% this year alone.

Bonchon is one of those chains. CEO Suzie Tsai oversees nearly 500 Bonchon locations around the globe, including in the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar … and near Salt Lake City, Utah, where the Korean American population is less than one percent.

So, what makes Korean fried chicken so popular and so special? "The way we fry it, the way we season it," said Tsai. "Our fried chicken is hand-battered, double fried. We fry it very crispy. And on top of it, we're able to add sauces, whether it's spicy, whether it's soy."

Giving it a signature taste … and sound, which has been popularized in TikTok videos. "There's actually contests going on, who can make the loudest crunch sound," laughed Tsai. "People love eating and they're sharing how they eat now."

Tsai says it's part of a growing appetite for Korean culture. "From movies and TV and beauty, it's everywhere," said Tsai. "There's just been this huge demand and following for Korean food."

But get this: the recipe for Korean fried chicken comes from an American cookbook, dating back to African American soldiers during the Korean War. Joo said, "Many of them were from the Jim Crow South, and served in segregated units. And there are actually records that they actually shared their food with the locals. This kind of became a cultural exchange, because, you know, when you're away from home and you're fighting a war, what do you want? You want comfort."

"It's so poetic, isn't it, to see that this comes back to the United States after all of these different iterations?" I said.

"Yeah, I mean, I love that," said Joo. "It's kind of a full-circle moment, like literally, because it's come back around the world in this amazing way and in a type of popularity unseen."

Today, Korean fried chicken is served spicy or sweet, in casual or upscale settings, at restaurants like Atoboy and Coqodaq in New York, where it's served with caviar and champagne.

It's a popularity that amazes chef Judy Joo: "I grew up in Jersey, and I was embarrassed by my lunchbox. It's incredible that these flavors that I grew up with, that I was once embarrassed about, are now going mainstream.

"It still is an education, but people's first foot into learning about a culture is usually through the food," said Joo. "It's their stomach that drives them. They end up in a Korean restaurant, and they usually go for a food that seems familiar, like fried chicken."

Korean fried chicken – bringing cultures around the globe, around the table.

