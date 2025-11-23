Why we love comfort foods Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist, says the sugar found in many comfort foods hits our brains in the same pleasure center as street drugs do. But that's not the only reason we find comfort in such treasured dishes. Susan Spencer talks with Suzanne Tomlinson, owner of Vermont-based Poorhouse Pies, where most anything is baked in a pie; and with registered dietician Stefani Sassos, head of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition & Fitness Lab, who offers "plant-based options" for traditional favorites that are not high in fat and sugar, but still offer the same warm-and-fuzzy nostalgia.