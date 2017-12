"The Takeout" is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News Political Director Steve Chaggaris. Listeners can expect context and analysis of the week's political news in a casual format that allows for expanded conversation with a newsmaker. Each episode is recorded over a meal at a Washington, D.C. restaurant.

Takeout Outtake Especial: Rep. Pramila Jayapal

< 1 day ago · 7 minutes

Takeout Tuesday! Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) talks books, movies and music with CBS News' Major Garrett and Steve Chaggaris. Three words: Saturday Night Fever.

Producers: Arden Farhi, Katiana Krawchenko

