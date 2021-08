U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses COVID-19 on “The Takeout” – 8/13/2021 U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joins Major Garret on "The Takeout" podcast to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether children need to wear masks as they return to school, the concerns around misinformation and other health issues facing Americans.