Dr. Anthony Fauci on “The Takeout” - 9/24/2021

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Major for a conversation about booster shots, the origins of COVID-19, and the possibility of another "dark winter," on this week’s episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
