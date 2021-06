Author and former police chief Bill Bratton on “The Takeout” - 6/11/2021 Bill Bratton, who has led the police departments in Boston, New York and Los Angeles, joins Major to discuss his new memoir, "The Profession," as well as policies he launched that were effective, some that were ineffective, and his relationship with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, on this week’s episode of “The Takeout with Major Garrett.”