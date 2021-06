Investigative reporter Michael Isikoff on "The Takeout" - 6/25/21 Investigative reporter Michael Isikoff joins Major Garrett to discuss the murder of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the key timeline of events in Khashoggi's death, how then-President Trump and President Biden have responded, and Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman's role, on this week's episode of "The Takeout."