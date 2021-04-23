Congressmen Henry Cuellar and John Katko on "The Takeout" - 4/23/2021 Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, and Congressman John Katko, a Republican from New York, joined Major Garrett to discuss their bipartisan proposal to help prevent unaccompanied children from being held by the Border Patrol for an elongated period of time. The members of Congress also talked about how the bill requires the Department of Homeland Security and its partners to establish plans for future increases in the flow of migrants on this week's episode of "The Takeout."