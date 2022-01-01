Dan Patterson on "The Takeout" — 12/31/2021

Attorney claims new witnesses in millionaire Don Lewis' disappearance

"Winnie the Pooh" among works from 1926 to go public in new year

Prince Andrew accuser's U.S. residency at issue in suit against him

Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence reduced from 110 to 10 years

U.S. reports nearly 500,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day

Omicron tones down celebrations as the world eagerly ushers in 2022

Biden tells Putin U.S. and allies would respond "decisively" if Russia invades Ukraine

Tens of thousands evacuate, many homes burn in Denver-area wildfires

Betty White, legendary actress and icon, has died at 99

Dan Patterson discusses the evolution and implementation of disinformation.

