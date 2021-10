French Ambassador Philippe Etienne on "The Takeout" - 10/29/2021 French Ambassador Philippe Etienne joins Major Garrett on this week's edition of 'The Takeout" to discuss the recent hit to U.S./French diplomacy and how the two countries can ease the strained relationship. Then, they discuss what Western allies need to do as China's influence rises in the Indo-Pacific region. Plus a look the rich history between France and the U.S. and how a "good chef" can make or break a diplomatic negotiation