Live

Watch CBSN Live

Author Tim Mak on "The Takeout" - 11/12/2021

Journalist and author Tim Mak sits down with Major Garrett on this week's edition of "The Takeout" to discuss his new book, "Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA" and the ongoing turmoil within the gun rights organization
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.