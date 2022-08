Journalist Mark Leibovich on "The Takeout" - 8/5/2022 The last seven years has seen a metamorphosis of the Republican Party, journalist Mark Leibovich describes to CBS News' Major Garrett. Driven by voices of the GOP, Leibovich's new book "Thank You For Your Servitude" chronicles how Donald Trump transformed American politics. Yet he notes the unwavering allegiance of many Trump aides and supporters was not met with reciprocation.