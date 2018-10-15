About CBS News Streaming Network
CBS News Streaming Network is the premier 24/7 anchored streaming news service from CBS News and Stations, available free to everyone with access to the Internet. The CBS News Streaming Network is your destination for breaking news, live events and original reporting locally, nationally and around the globe. Launched in November 2014 as CBSN, the CBS News Streaming Network is available live in 91 countries and on 30 digital platforms and apps, as well as on CBSNews.com and Paramount+.
How to watch CBS News
CBS News is available live, 24/7 via CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps. Stream anytime, anywhere on your phone, tablet or connected device for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles like Xbox.
You can also find CBS News on Pluto TV on channel 115 and natively on LG and Vizio smart TVs. CBS News is also available on Paramount+.
Programming schedule
All times below are Eastern Time
MONDAY
- 5 a.m. Morning News
- 7 a.m. CBS News Mornings
- 8 a.m. CBS Mornings
- 9 a.m. CBS News Live
- 6 p.m. Red & Blue
- 7 p.m. CBS News Live
- 8 p.m. Eye on America
- 9 p.m. Red & Blue
- 10 p.m. CBS Evening News
- 10:30 p.m. CBS Reports
- 11 p.m. Eye on America
TUESDAY
- 5 a.m. Morning News
- 6:30 a.m. Here Comes the Sun
- 7 a.m. CBS News Mornings
- 8 a.m. CBS Mornings
- 9 a.m. CBS News Live
- 6 p.m. Red & Blue
- 7 p.m. CBS News Live
- 8 p.m. 60 Minutes
- 9 p.m. Red & Blue
- 10 p.m. CBS Evening News
- 10:30 p.m. Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell
- 11 p.m. 60 Minutes
WEDNESDAY
- 5 a.m. Morning News
- 7 a.m. CBS News Mornings
- 8 a.m. CBS Mornings
- 9 a.m. CBS News Live
- 6 p.m. Red & Blue
- 7 p.m. CBS News Live
- 8 p.m. 48 Hours
- 9 p.m. Red & Blue
- 10 p.m. CBS Evening News
- 10:30 p.m. CBS Reports
- 11 p.m. 48 Hours
THURSDAY
- 5 a.m. Morning News
- 7 a.m. CBS News Mornings
- 8 a.m. CBS Mornings
- 9 a.m. CBS News Live
- 6 p.m. Red & Blue
- 7 p.m. CBS News Live
- 8 p.m. CBS Reports
- 9 p.m. Red & Blue
- 10 p.m. CBS Evening News
- 10:30 p.m. The Uplift
- 11 p.m. CBS Reports
FRIDAY
- 5 a.m. Morning News
- 5:30 a.m. Here Comes the Sun
- 6 a.m. Morning News
- 6:30 a.m. The Uplift
- 7 a.m. CBS News Mornings
- 8 a.m. CBS Mornings
- 9 a.m. CBS News Live
- 6 p.m. The Takeout
- 7 p.m. CBS News Live
- 8 p.m. 48 Hours
- 9 p.m. The Takeout
- 10 p.m. CBS Evening News
- 10:30 p.m. The Uplift
- 11 p.m. 48 Hours
SATURDAY
- 7 a.m. Here Comes the Sun
- 8 a.m. CBS Saturday Morning
- 12 p.m. CBS News Live
- 3 p.m. CBS Reports
- 5 p.m. News and breaking updates
- 8 p.m. CBS Reports
- 9 p.m. The Takeout
- 10 p.m. CBS Weekend News
SUNDAY
- 9 a.m. Eye on America
- 9:30 a.m. The Uplift
- 10 a.m. Here Comes the Sun
- 10:30 a.m. CBS Sunday Morning
- 12 p.m. Face the Nation
- 1 p.m. CBS News Live
- 4 p.m. Face the Nation
- 5 p.m. News, breaking updates and CBS Reports documentaries
- 10 p.m. CBS Weekend News
- 11 p.m. CBS Reports
