Legal analyst Rikki Klieman weighs in on Giuliani search warrant - "The Takeout" podcast

A federal search warrant executed this week against Rudy Giuliani reveals investigators "obviously have a focus" in the ongoing investigation into Giuliani's conduct in Ukraine, CBS News Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman said.

"You cannot simply go out and get a search warrant for an attorney unless you have a real basis to look at probable cause to give to investigators and eventually perhaps to a grand jury," Klieman told chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast. "This would be something that would be going all the way up through the Department of Justice."

Giuliani, in his role as former President Trump's personal attorney, was enmeshed in Mr. Trump's 2019 efforts to pressure Ukrainian officials to open investigations into political rivals like Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Two former associates of Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were indicted on campaign finance violations in 2019. In the months following the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani pushed falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the outcome in a bid to overturn the results. Most of the legal challenges were struck down in court.

Klieman told Garrett she doesn't believe the investigation into Giuliani is political.

"You don't change administrations, get a new attorney general and decide to execute an old search warrant," Klieman, a criminal defense attorney, said. "You obviously have to have a current search warrant with current probable cause to search."

Garrett and Klieman also talked about policing and race in America in the wake of the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

"I think there can be no dispute that that killing for nine minutes and twenty nine seconds galvanized a movement across the country of peaceful protest," Klieman said, adding that the country is at a crossroads to reform police tactics.

"I have conversations with police people all the time, both at the patrolmen level as well as at the commissioner level, past and present, who will talk about the fact that what they want is to have trust going both ways," Klieman said. "These are cultural changes and we can't look at this as a moment of crisis only for people of color. This is a moment of crisis where the actions have also got to be a part of the police community.

