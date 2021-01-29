Joe Lieberman: Eliminating filibuster "won't be good for our country"

Former Senator Joe Lieberman believes that eliminating the legislative filibuster, a move that some congressional Democrats support, ultimately "won't be good for our country." The former senator, who was Al Gore's running mate in 2000, said Democrats should avoid the "strong temptation" to take that step.

"In the Senate, the 60-vote requirement actually is a major incentive for people of both parties to get together to get something done, because very rarely does one party have 60 votes," Lieberman said in an interview with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.

Democrats currently have a 50-seat majority in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting any tie-breaking vote. If Democrats eliminated the filibuster, it would allow legislation to move forward with a simple 51-vote majority instead of reaching a 60-vote threshold, meaning that Democrats could pass legislation without any Republican support. However, at least two Democrats — Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — have expressed opposition to ending the filibuster.

"I'm glad that it appears that the Senate will now not vote to end the filibuster. I think President Biden and the members of the Senate really should have that pressure to compromise, to come to the center to get some things done," Lieberman said. Lieberman, who served with President Biden in the Senate for two decades, argued that the president is "basically a center-left Democrat" who will be able to negotiate with Republicans.

He also warned against using the process of budget reconciliation to pass Mr. Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal. Using budget reconciliation allows the Senate to advance budget-related legislation with a simple majority, as opposed to 60 votes.

"Reconciliation could be overused," Lieberman said. "This is not really a way to go if you can avoid it."

And he would oppose breaking budget reconciliation rules to pass the proposal, which includes a provision increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

"I wouldn't jam through an increase in the minimum wage," Lieberman said. "I think that if you jam through something controversial like that, it's going to create a problem for the rest of the two years and make it harder for Congress and President Biden to get done a lot of the things that really need to get done."

Lieberman also discussed the upcoming impeachment trial against former President Trump. Even though Mr. Trump is no longer in office, Lieberman agreed that a trial should be held to hold Mr. Trump accountable.

"I think the House was right to impeach President Trump and I do think it's right for the Senate to hold a trial," Lieberman said. He added that he supports the idea of passing a censure resolution against Mr. Trump as a "bipartisan, unifying statement against his behavior."

"I think that the a trial has to be held, and if there's not enough votes for conviction when it's over then I think there ought to be a bipartisan statement of censure of President Trump for his behavior in regard to the election," Lieberman said.

