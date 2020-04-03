GOP Congressman Greg Walden praises government's response to coronavirus

Some highlights:

Anthony Fauci: "I've never known him to get it wrong. He is really, really smart, and he's a national treasure, as I think we're all coming to understand."

"I've never known him to get it wrong. He is really, really smart, and he's a national treasure, as I think we're all coming to understand." Need for a review of crisis: "It shouldn't be partisan and vicious, it ought to be factual and really help understand where we got it right, where we got it wrong. Pandemics shouldn't be partisan. Fixing the problem shouldn't be partisan. We just need to get it right for the American people."

"It shouldn't be partisan and vicious, it ought to be factual and really help understand where we got it right, where we got it wrong. Pandemics shouldn't be partisan. Fixing the problem shouldn't be partisan. We just need to get it right for the American people." Trump administration's response to the coronavirus: I've never seen an administration move faster to get economic relief out to our communities.

Like many Americans, Republican Congressman Greg Walden is currently confined to his home in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Walden spoke with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast, praising the Trump administration's response to the pandemic.

"I have great faith in the president's team," Walden said. The Republican from Oregon is the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Walden said that he trusted the judgment of infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become one of the most recognizable public faces of the administration's response to the crisis.

"I've never known him to get it wrong. He is really, really smart, and he's a national treasure, as I think we're all coming to understand," Walden said.

Walden also praised the president's actions in light of the crisis, saying "it's been a government-wide all hands on deck effort."

"I've never seen an administration move faster to get economic relief out to our communities," Walden said, referring to the $2 trillion relief bill signed by President Trump last week. He also praised the president for holding daily press conferences to update the public on the administration's efforts.

Walden also said that there needed to be some kind of review of the government's response to the pandemic once the crisis abates.

"I don't think you need a 9/11 commission. I think you do need a review," Walden said, referring to the commission formed after the terrorist attacks on September 11.

"It shouldn't be partisan and vicious, it ought to be factual and really help understand where we got it right, where we got it wrong. Pandemics shouldn't be partisan. Fixing the problem shouldn't be partisan. We just need to get it right for the American people," Walden said.

Some House Democrats have proposed creating a commission to study the initial response to the pandemic modeled on the 9/11 commission.