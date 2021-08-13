Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on what's ahead in the fight against COVID - "The Takeout"

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says "it's just a matter of time" before COVID-19 booster shots are required, that full FDA approval of the vaccines is coming "very soon" and that the U.S. is not testing enough for the virus to fully understand how the Delta variant is spreading in communities.

On "The Takeout" podcast this week, Murthy also stressed that it's important for children to wear masks as they return to in-person learning and for schools to test for COVID regularly. Murthy, who served as surgeon general during President Obama's second term and helped lead the national response to the Ebola and Zika viruses, has returned for a second stint in the Biden administration.

The surgeon general weighed in on the COVID misinformation and disinformation proliferating online, telling "Takeout" host and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have a "moral responsibility" to stop the spread of false information. He feels that the platforms have not been transparent enough about disclosing what effects their interventions against bad actors are having. He added that there has been a "surge" in misinformation that has coincided with the spread of the Delta variant.

The best way to keep children protected from COVID-19 is to make sure kids are wearing masks, that COVID testing is conducted regularly in schools, and that children are not going to school sick, Murthy said. He is also urging Americans to have their children under 12 years of age vaccinated, once the FDA authorizes vaccinations for this age range, arguing that it will be paramount to stopping the spread of the virus.

"We had hoped as a country that we'd be getting our kids back in school when cases were down, down, down and staying down. But we unfortunately got hit with this Delta variant, which is now spreading rapidly, when our kids are getting ready to go back to school," Murthy said. "We want to get our children not just back to school, but we want to keep them in school. And that requires ensuring that we take every precaution to prevent cases from coming up and from spreading in our schools."

Murthy suggested that vaccines may be available for children under 12 "before the end of the calendar year," and getting the vaccines approved for children is "one of the highest priorities for the Food and Drug Administration."

The surgeon general said he understands that freedom is a "bedrock value" of America that must be protected but said that Americans "have to be mindful that we don't live in isolation."

"We live in a community. And there are times where our actions can potentially harm the people around us," Murthy said. "We don't drive 120 miles an hour on the freeway because that puts other people at risk. And we don't say, well, 'it's our freedom to drive however we want to, we should be able to do that.' We recognize that community safety is important."

Murthy also discussed "booster" vaccines for the general population.

"I think the question is what groups of people should get [booster shots] and what timeframe should be used to administer them," Murthy said. "Those questions are actually going to — I believe — come into more clear focus very soon."

