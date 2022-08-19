Partyman: Former DNC Chairman Tom Perez — "The Takeout"

This week, former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez joins CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett at Busboys and Poets in Takoma Park, near Washington, D.C.

Perez recently finished second in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary and conceded to the winner, Wes Moore.

"Yeah, am I disappointed? Of course. We fought like heck. But you know what — what we do at the end of primaries is we come together around our shared values, and that's exactly what I'm doing now."

Perez has thrown his weight behind Moore and plans to join him for campaign rallies.



The former party chair predicts Democrats will hold onto Senate control after the 2022 midterms, in part because Republicans nominated Trump-allied candidates in several key states.

"We defeated Trump but we didn't defeat Trumpism," he said.

