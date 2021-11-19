Recipe: Tabitha Brown's Vegan Fried Peaches and Biscuits

William Morrow

The New York Times bestselling author, actress, and "vegan foodie" Tabitha Brown shares with "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Vegan Fried Peaches and Biscuits, from her book, "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" (William Morrow).

She writes:

"This recipe makes me think of my granny. On Sunday mornings, she would make fried apples and biscuits. But at certain times of the year, when peaches were in season, we would get a big box of them so she could preserve them. Of course, she let me eat them as we went. She never fried her peaches, though. Her thing was apples or pears. But one day I was thinking about her and thought, You know what? I'm going to fry me some peaches and put them in some biscuits. And baby, ooh, it worked out."

Note: Brown's recipe does not use exact measurements – which gives home cooks lots of room to improvise.

Vegan Fried Peaches and Biscuits. Tabitha Brown/YouTube

Vegan Fried Peaches and Biscuits

Ingredients:

Peaches (a little or a lot, peeled or not, because that's your business), pitted and chopped

Oil

Seasonings of your choice

Fresh lemon juice

Maple syrup

Canned vegan biscuits

Ground cinnamon

Vegan butter

Instructions:

Put a little bit of oil in a large skillet and turn the fire on medium.

Add your peaches.

Add your seasonings. (I like Chef Carmen Atlanta's Igotchu Peach Cobbler Seasoning. It has nutmeg and cinnamon already mixed perfectly. But you use what you have, okay?)

Don't it smell good already? Ooh, God.

As the peaches are cooking, add a little fresh lemon juice.

Then a little bit of maple syrup.

When the peaches start browning, that's when you'll know they're pretty much done.

Cover them.

Turn the heat off and let them rest so they can be really soft.

Now, if baking is your ministry, go on ahead and make some biscuits from scratch. That said, I usually use canned vegan biscuits as a quick-and-easy alternative. (That's my business. Don't judge me.)

If you are moved to do so, sprinkle a little cinnamon on top of the biscuits before you pop them in the oven.

While the peaches and the biscuits are cooking, put some vegan butter in a little saucepan and add some cinnamon and more maple syrup.

Put it on low heat.

Stir.

Keep stirring.

This is what you're going to sprinkle on top of the biscuits when you take them out of the oven. If you want, you can add a little bit of lemon juice to the sauce as well.

Finally, stuff each biscuit with peaches, then take the butter and maple sauce and pour it all on top. Saturate it. Make sure you have a towel or napkin on hand for the sauce or your drool, whichever one.

Lord, have mercy. Can you get into it? I promise you, you will not be disappointed. Honey, this is breakfast, dessert, or a snack. Whenever you want to eat it, you can, because that's your business.



From "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" by Tabitha Brown. Copyright © 2021 by Tabitha Brown. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

