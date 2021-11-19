Recipe: Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread from Misfits Market

What to do with that not-quite-perfect zucchini? Misfits Market, which sells fruits and vegetables that farmers might not otherwise be able to sell to supermarkets because they're not cosmetically perfect, will deliver previously unwanted produce directly to your door.

Their website includes recipes, including this tempting Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread, which they are sharing with "Sunday Morning" viewers.

They write:

"Zucchini bread is one of those baked goods we find ourselves making the most. Not just because it's a great excuse to have a big slice of cake in the morning, either. There's no tastier way to use up that lone zucchini rattling around the crisper. And it's a low-fuss loaf you can throw together with ingredients you likely already have. Here, we're brightening up the classic with fragrant lemon, both the zest and the juice. While you're at it, you may as well make an extra for the freezer."

Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread

Ingredients:

Bread:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of Kosher salt

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 large egg

1 egg yolk

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Zest from 1 lemon

Juice from 1 lemon (about 1 tablespoon)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 medium zucchini, shredded (about 1 cup)

Lemon Glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

3 Tablespoons lemon juice

2, 2-inch strips lemon zest, thinly sliced

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan with parchment paper. Cover parchment paper with nonstick cooking spray or butter. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt. In a large bowl, whisk granulated and brown sugars, vanilla extract, egg, and egg yolk until smooth, about 1 minute. Add yogurt, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Whisk again until smooth. Mix in zucchini. Then, fold in flour with a rubber spatula until fully combined. Scrape batter into prepared pan and spread until even. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out batter-free. Let cool slightly in pan, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely. For the glaze, whisk powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Drizzle glaze over top of cooled loaf. Top with lemon strips. Slice and enjoy!