Recipe: Crispy Curry Chicken Thighs with Roasted Beets from Misfits Market

Misfits Market, which sells fruits and vegetables that farmers might not otherwise be able to sell to supermarkets because they're not cosmetically perfect, will deliver previously unwanted produce directly to your door.

Their website includes recipes, including Crispy Curry Chicken Thighs with Roasted Beets, which they are sharing with "Sunday Morning" viewers.

They write:

"This isn't your average Sunday supper. We gave juicy chicken thighs a much-needed upgrade with a spiced-crusted layer of ginger, garlic, and curry. Pair with a side of earthy beets, tangy yogurt dressing, and you've got a dinner that checks all the boxes. Plus, if you're not in the mood to cook on the weekends, it's easy and quick enough to make an appearance at the weeknight table, too."

Don't miss Serena Altschul's story featuring Misfits Market on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 21!

Crispy Curry Chicken Thighs with Roasted Beets. Misfits Market

Crispy Curry Chicken Thighs with Roasted Beets

Ingredients:

For chicken and beets:

6 small beets, scrubbed, cut in half (if using larger beets, cut into quarters)

3 1/2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs, pat dry

1 Tablespoon curry powder

2 garlic cloves, grated

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

1/2 Tablespoon lime zest

1 Tablespoon lime juice

1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon honey

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

Lime wedges for serving

For yogurt sauce:

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 Tablespoon lime juice

Kosher salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place beets on a lined baking sheet and coat with 2 tablespoons olive oil and a generous pinch of salt and black pepper. Bake, shaking the baking sheet halfway through to turn beets, until beets are fork-tender and slightly browned, about 25-35 minutes. In a large bowl, coat chicken thighs with 1 tablespoon salt, curry powder, garlic, ginger, ½ teaspoon black pepper, lime zest, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and the remaining 1½ tablespoons olive oil. Heat a medium cast-iron skillet (or heavy-bottomed, oven-safe pan) over medium-high heat. Cook chicken thighs skin side down until skin becomes golden and very crispy, about 10-12 minutes. Flip chicken thighs and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Carefully transfer cast-iron skillet to the top rack of the oven and allow chicken to finish cooking for another 10-15 minutes. (It's done cooking with the juices run clear.) Meanwhile, combine Greek yogurt, remaining 1 tablespoon of lime juice, and salt to taste in a small bowl. Spread yogurt mixture on the bottom of a serving dish and set aside. Once the chicken and beets are fully cooked, transfer both to the serving plate with the yogurt mixture, leaving excess oils from chicken in the cast iron. Mix white wine vinegar, honey, and jalapeño slices with the leftover oils and brown bits left in cast-iron skillet until jalapeños begin to slightly soften. Spoon oil mixture over chicken and beets. Serve with extra limes and enjoy!