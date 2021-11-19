Recipe: Tabitha Brown's Lobster Mushroom Pasta

William Morrow

The New York Times bestselling author, actress, and "vegan foodie" Tabitha Brown shares with "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Lobster Mushroom Pasta, from her book, "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" (William Morrow).

She writes:

"Nobody misses lobster like I miss lobster. When I discovered lobster mushrooms, my life felt like I had got saved, okay? Like born again. It's mind-blowing how lobster mushrooms literally look and taste like lobster. If you can't get your hands on them – because they are seasonal and hard to find – you can opt for oyster mushrooms and season them the same way. Just know the texture and color won't be as close to lobster as the lobster mushrooms."

Note: Brown's recipe does not use exact measurements – which gives home cooks lots of room to improvise.

Don't miss Ben Tracy's interview with Tabitha Brown on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 21!

Lobster Mushroom Pasta. Tabitha Brown/YouTube

Lobster Mushroom Pasta



Ingredients:

Vegetable broth

Lobster mushrooms, chopped

A little bit of chopped white onion (but make sure it's chopped fine)

Some diced tomatoes (fresh or canned, that's your business)

A salt-free multi-spice seasoning blend

A little bit of garlic powder, or chopped fresh garlic if you have some

Angel hair pasta (or whatever pasta you want to, because that's your business)

Salt, for the pasta

A little bit of virgin olive oil

A bit of vegan butter

A little bit of chopped kale

Vegan parmesan

Instructions:

Grab a bowl and add your broth, lobster mushrooms, and onion. Stir it a bit.

Add your tomatoes, garlic powder, and spice blend.

Pour everything into a pan and let it cook on medium heat for a bit. (A bit is however long your spirit tells you to cook it.)

When it comes to a gentle boil, let it do what it do for a pair of minutes or so.

Meanwhile, boil your noodles separately in water with a sprinkle of salt and a dab of olive oil. You can also add garlic powder to the water, if garlic is your thing.

Once it boils, add some vegan butter to give the drained noodles more flavor.

Now grab your kale and add it to the lobster mushrooms that have been simmering. Stir your kale right on in, along with more of your spice blend, and let it cook down for 5 to 7 minutes or so.

Now drain your noodles and add them to your lobster mushroom pan.

Add a little vegan parmesan on top, and there you go.

Ain't it good?



From "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" by Tabitha Brown. Copyright © 2021 by Tabitha Brown. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.



To watch Tabitha Brown prepare Lobster Mushroom Pasta click on the video player below:

For more info: