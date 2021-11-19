Live

Recipe: Bartolini's Bolognese Ragu

Bartolini's, the popular Italian restaurant near Chicago, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipe for a tempting pasta sauce.

Don't miss Serena Altschul's story featuring Bartolini's and the Goldbelly delivery service on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 21!

Bolognese Ragu. Bartolini's

Bartolini's Bolognese Ragu

Ingredients:

  • 21 oz. ground beef
  • 14 oz. ground pork
  • 7 oz. pancetta (diced)
  • 3 ½ oz.  chopped onion (fine)
  • 3 ½ oz. chopped carrots (fine)
  • 3 ½ oz. chopped celery (fine)
  • 2.2 pounds tomato, peeled (canned)
  • 1 ¼ cups dry white wine
  • 2 cups milk
  • 3 bay leaves
  • Black pepper and salt to taste

Instructions:

  1. Place pancetta in a thick-bottomed saucepan, stir and cook over low heat until the fat renders out. Add all three vegetables and bay leaves. Cook until vegetables begin to soften.
  2. Season the uncooked meat with salt and pepper, and place in the saucepan. Turn heat to medium-high, stirring and breaking up the meat until it's cooked through., Pour in the wine, cook 'til evaporated.
  3. Pulse the canned tomatoes in a food processor, then add them to the pan.
  4. Add the milk. Continue cooking on low heat for 2 hours.
  5. Make sure the sauce doesn't become too dry. If it does, add a little beef stock or broth.
  6. Season to taste. Serve with your favorite pasta.
  7. Add fresh grated parmesan cheese.

       
For more info:

