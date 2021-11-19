Recipe: Bartolini's Bolognese Ragu
Bartolini's, the popular Italian restaurant near Chicago, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipe for a tempting pasta sauce.
Bartolini's Bolognese Ragu
Ingredients:
- 21 oz. ground beef
- 14 oz. ground pork
- 7 oz. pancetta (diced)
- 3 ½ oz. chopped onion (fine)
- 3 ½ oz. chopped carrots (fine)
- 3 ½ oz. chopped celery (fine)
- 2.2 pounds tomato, peeled (canned)
- 1 ¼ cups dry white wine
- 2 cups milk
- 3 bay leaves
- Black pepper and salt to taste
Instructions:
- Place pancetta in a thick-bottomed saucepan, stir and cook over low heat until the fat renders out. Add all three vegetables and bay leaves. Cook until vegetables begin to soften.
- Season the uncooked meat with salt and pepper, and place in the saucepan. Turn heat to medium-high, stirring and breaking up the meat until it's cooked through., Pour in the wine, cook 'til evaporated.
- Pulse the canned tomatoes in a food processor, then add them to the pan.
- Add the milk. Continue cooking on low heat for 2 hours.
- Make sure the sauce doesn't become too dry. If it does, add a little beef stock or broth.
- Season to taste. Serve with your favorite pasta.
- Add fresh grated parmesan cheese.
