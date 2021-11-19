Recipe: Chocolatey Hidden Beet Brownies from Misfits Market

Misfits Market, which sells fruits and vegetables that farmers might not otherwise be able to sell to supermarkets because they're not cosmetically perfect, will deliver previously unwanted produce directly to your door.

Their website includes recipes, including Chocolatey Hidden Beet Brownies, which they are sharing with "Sunday Morning" viewers.

They write:

"For the little ones, these beet brownies are a great way to boost the nutritional value in one of their favorite treats. For us veggie-loving adults, they're a grown-up take on the classic. They have the richness of a regular brownie, but the sweetness is rounded out with a subtle earthiness from red beets. Top with sea salt melted chocolate, and watch them magically disappear. You can even prepare the beets in advance!

Don't miss Serena Altschul's story featuring Misfits Market on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 21!

Chocolatey Hidden Beet Brownies

Ingredients:

8 ounces red beets (about 2 medium beets), cut into 2-inch pieces

6 ounces dark chocolate, divided

1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Flaky sea salt

Water

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add beets. Boil beets until fork tender, about 25 minutes, then remove from the water. Let cool slightly, then rub skins off with a paper towel. Add beets to a blender or food processor and blitz to form a smooth puree. This should make about 1 cup. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 8"×8" square baking pan with parchment paper. Butter parchment or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Bring a small pot of water to a gentle boil. Place chocolate and butter in a medium-sized heatproof bowl and place it over the hot water. Mix to melt. Remove butter and chocolate from heat and whisk in sugar. Then, whisk in the eggs—slowly so they don't scramble. Then, add beet puree, vanilla, and salt. Stir in flour. Once mixed, scrape batter into the prepared pan and spread until even. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out batter-free. Let cool and cut into squares. Following the same method above, melt remaining 2 ounces of chocolate in a small heatproof bowl over gently simmering water. Drizzle melted chocolate over cut brownies and sprinkle flaky sea salt over top. Serve and enjoy!