Recipe: Green Bean, Artichoke and Radicchio Salad, from New York Times Cooking

We are pleased to share Eric Kim's Green Bean, Artichoke and Radicchio Salad.

Snappy cooked green beans make for a gorgeous salad with radicchio and canned artichokes. Beyond the vegetables, all you need for this refreshing zinger of a side dish is a generous glug of olive oil, a heavy hand with salt and pepper, and an electric spritz of lemon. A sprinkle of dried oregano on top lends bottled Italian dressing vibes, but with a homemade taste. This is an excellent addition to Thanksgiving, as it lets you feed two birds with one scone: You get a green bean moment and a salad moment all at once. To prepare this in advance, assemble everything through Step 2, keep it covered in the refrigerator, then on Thanksgiving Day, proceed with the dressing.

Green Bean, Artichoke and Radicchio Salad. Bryan Gardner for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne. Prop Stylist: Paige Hicks.

Green Bean, Artichoke and Radicchio Salad

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

8 ounces green beans

Salt

1 head radicchio

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lemon, halved

Pinch of dried oregano

Preparation:

Snap the tough stem ends off the green beans, then cut into 2-inch pieces or in halves. Meanwhile, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil and season generously with salt. Add the green beans and boil until bright green, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain in a colander, rinse under cold tap water to stop the cooking and set aside. While the beans continue draining, slice the radicchio in half and cut out the core (the hard white part in the bottom-center). Cut each radicchio half into 2-inch pieces, separate the leaves and arrange on a large platter. Scatter the green beans over the radicchio. Drain the artichoke hearts very well, cut each in half lengthwise and arrange cut sides up over the green beans. (If making ahead, you can stop here, cover the platter and refrigerate for up to 24 hours, then proceed with Step 3 the following day.) Drizzle the salad with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Squeeze 1 lemon half over the salad and sprinkle with the oregano. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt, pepper or lemon as desired. Serve just like this or toss and serve.

