Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Maple Glaze from Misfits Market

Misfits Market, which sells fruits and vegetables that farmers might not otherwise be able to sell to supermarkets because they're not cosmetically perfect, will deliver previously unwanted produce directly to your door.

Their website includes recipes, including Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Maple Glaze, which they are sharing with "Sunday Morning" viewers.

They write:

"To celebrate fall, we put together a recipe for decadent cookies featuring one of our favorite fall fruits: the pumpkin. We paired together our very own rescued pumpkin purée with creamy vegan butter, warm spices, and a maple syrup glaze for an autumnal cookie that's sure to wow."

Don't miss Serena Altschul's story featuring Misfits Market on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 21!

Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Maple Glaze. Misfits Market

Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Maple Glaze

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

1/2 cup ForA vegan butter, room temperature, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup Misfits Market canned pumpkin purée

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 Tablespoon dairy free milk

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In the bowl of your standing mixer, cream together butter and both sugars on medium speed for about 2 minutes. Add in vanilla extract and pumpkin purée and beat again until just combined and smooth. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and fold to mix using a silicone spatula until there are no dry spots left. Scoop dough, 2 tablespoons at a time, and arrange on baking sheets with at least 1 inch of space between each cookie. Gently press each ball of dough down with the palm of your hand to flatten. Bake until golden brown, about 12-15 minutes. Then, let cool completely. In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and milk to create a thin glaze. Use a fork to drizzle glaze over the cooled cookies and let the glaze harden before serving.

Notes:

Store leftover cookies in an airtight container.