Slow Cooker Recipe: Mississippi Roast, from Hidden Valley Ranch

The folks at Hidden Valley Ranch share with "Sunday Morning" viewers this slow cooker recipe.

Mississippi Roast for the slow cooker. Hidden Valley Ranch

Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker

Ingredients:

3-4 lbs. Boneless Chuck Roast

Kosher Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper, to taste

¼–½ cup All-Purpose Flour, as needed (optional)

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

½ cup Beef Broth

1 packet (1 oz) Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Salad Dressing & Recipe Mix

1 stick (4 ounces) Unsalted Butter

8 Whole Pepperoncini

Bread, Cooked Egg Noodles, or Potatoes for serving

Instructions:

Season chuck roast generously with salt and pepper. Rub enough flour over the roast to evenly coat the surface. In a large skillet pan, warm oil over high heat until very hot but not smoking. Sear the roast until browned and crusty on all sides, about 10 minutes total. Place roast in the pot of a slow cooker. Pour beef broth around the roast, then sprinkle with seasoning mix, top with butter, and scatter pepperoncini over and around the roast. Cover the slow cooker and set on low heat for 7 to 8 hours. When ready, shred the meat, mixing with the sauce in the slow cooker, and serve over bread, egg noodles, or potatoes.

