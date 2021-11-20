Slow Cooker Recipe: Mississippi Roast, from Hidden Valley Ranch
The folks at Hidden Valley Ranch share with "Sunday Morning" viewers this slow cooker recipe.
Ingredients:
- 3-4 lbs. Boneless Chuck Roast
- Kosher Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper, to taste
- ¼–½ cup All-Purpose Flour, as needed (optional)
- 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
- ½ cup Beef Broth
- 1 packet (1 oz) Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Salad Dressing & Recipe Mix
- 1 stick (4 ounces) Unsalted Butter
- 8 Whole Pepperoncini
- Bread, Cooked Egg Noodles, or Potatoes for serving
Instructions:
- Season chuck roast generously with salt and pepper. Rub enough flour over the roast to evenly coat the surface.
- In a large skillet pan, warm oil over high heat until very hot but not smoking. Sear the roast until browned and crusty on all sides, about 10 minutes total.
- Place roast in the pot of a slow cooker. Pour beef broth around the roast, then sprinkle with seasoning mix, top with butter, and scatter pepperoncini over and around the roast.
- Cover the slow cooker and set on low heat for 7 to 8 hours. When ready, shred the meat, mixing with the sauce in the slow cooker, and serve over bread, egg noodles, or potatoes.
Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2021 Food Issue Recipe Index for menu suggestions from the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program, as well as the writers and editors of New York Times Cooking.
