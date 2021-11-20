Recipe: BBQ Cornbread Dressing

Edley's Bar-B-Que, with locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Glen Carbon, Ill., offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their take on a holiday staple.

BBQ Cornbread Dressing

Ingredients:

3 Quarts, 1 Pint Cornbread

¼ cup Diced Yellow Onion

¼ cup Diced Red Pepper

¼ cup Diced Green Pepper

¼ cup Chopped Celery

8 eggs

1 Pint Bone broth

1 Cup Milk

½ Pound Butter

¾ teaspoons Salt

¾ teaspoon Pepper

2 ¼ teaspoons Thyme

2 ¼ teaspoons Sage

Instructions:

Crumble cornbread and set aside. Whisk eggs, bone broth, and milk together and set aside. Melt butter and add onions, red pepper, green peppers, celery, salt, pepper, thyme and sage. Sauté until vegetables are soft. Set aside to cool. Add egg mixture and butter mixture to crumbled cornbread and fold in until fully incorporated. Butter pan and transfer dressing to pan. Cook for 15 minutes at 350°. Stir and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until a probe thermometer reads 165°.

