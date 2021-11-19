Recipe: Baked Macaroni and Cheese from the Horn & Hardart Automat

An institution for nearly a century, the Horn & Hardart Automat – self-service restaurants in which food items were sold from coin-operated dispensers – offered customers in New York and Philadelphia a cheap and easy menu, which was especially popular during the Depression. At its height, Horn & Hardart operated more than 150 Automats.

This recipe for a classic Automat staple, Baked Macaroni and Cheese, comes from the 2002 book, "The Automat: The History, Recipes, and Allure of Horn & Hardart's Masterpiece," courtesy of author Marianne Hardart and the Hardart family.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

¼ pound rigatoni macaroni

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing pan

1 ½ Tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1 ½ cups milk

½ pound sharp Cheddar cheese, cut into ¼-inch cubes

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Instructions:

Cook the macaroni according to package directions. Drain.

In a 1-quart saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. With a wire whisk, mix in the flour, salt and pepper. Cook 1 to 2 minutes, or until a smooth mixture forms. Continue to whisk and gradually add the milk; cook about 5 minutes, until the mixture is thick and smooth. Remove from heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked macaroni with the sauce, cheese, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour into a buttered 8 x 8 x 2 baking pan and bake for 25 minutes, or until the top browns.



From "The Automat: The History, Recipes, and Allure of Horn & Hardart's Masterpiece" by Lorraine Diehl and Marianne Hardart. Reprinted by permission of the author.



