Cocktail recipes from T-Pain

In "Can I Mix You a Drink? 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career," Grammy Award-winner T-Pain and mixologist Maxwell Britten present cocktail recipes that each reflects one of the hip hop artist's songs.

Check out these tempting recipes below, and don't miss Kelefa Sanneh's interview with T-Pain on "Sunday Morning" November 21, during our annual "Food Issue" broadcast!

5 O'Clock (with alcohol)

Glass: Stemmed beer glass

Tools: Ice Cream Scoop, Ounce Jigger

Ice: No ice

Garnish: Whipped Cream, Edible Gold Flakes

Ingredients:

1 oz. Fistful of Bourbon

½ oz. Goldschläger liqueur

2 scoops of Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ice Cream

Topped with Stout Beer

Methodology:

Freeze glass before serving, set aside.

Use two full scoops of quality vanilla ice cream. Pour over bourbon, Goldschläger, and top with the beer leaving at least ½ inch before reaching the top of the glass. Top with lightly whipped cream and gold flakes.

5 O'Clock. Photograph: Madelyne Ross of Bites and Bevs; Styling by Proper Garnish; courtesy Kingston Imperial

5 O'Clock (without alcohol)

Glass: Stemmed beer glass

Tools: Ice Cream Scoop, Ounce Jigger

Ice: No ice

Garnish: Whipped Cream, Edible Gold Flakes

Ingredients:

6 oz. Root beer

2 scoops of Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ice Cream

Methodology:

Freeze glass before serving, set aside.

Use two full scoops of quality vanilla ice cream. Pour over root beer, leaving at least ½ inch before reaching the top of the glass. Top with lightly whipped cream and gold flakes.

Listen to "5 O'Clock" by T-Pain (feat. Lily Allen & Wiz Khalifa)

Red Cup

Glass: Solo red cup

Tools: Ice Cream Scoop, Ounce Jigger, Boston shaker, Hawthorne strainer, fine strainer, mixing spoon, paring knife, Microplane

Ice: Cubed ice for shaking, crushed for serving

Garnish: Blueberries, blackberries, shaved lemon zest, half orange wheel, straw

Ingredients:

1 oz. Stoli Blueberi vodka

½ oz. crème de cassis

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

3 scoops blackberry sorbet

White Claw blackberry hard seltzer

Methodology:

Drop up to three large scoops of sorbet into cup so the final scoop is sticking out the top, then set aside.

Combine vodka, lemon juice, and crème de cassis in Boston shaker, add ice, and quickly shake. Double strain over sorbet, then surround side of sorbet with crushed ice.

Top with White Claw, stir, then add more shaved ice but do not cover sorbet. Garnish and serve.

Listen to "Red Cup" by E-40, T-Pain, Kid Ink and B.o.B.

Goat Talk

Goat Talk. Photograph: Madelyne Ross of Bites and Bevs; Styling by Proper Garnish; courtesy Kingston Imperial

Glass: Flute

Tools: Ounce Jigger, Boston shaker, Hawthorne strainer, fine strainer, paring knife or peeler

Ice: Cubed ice for shaking only

Garnish: Large lemon twist

Ingredients:

1 oz. D'Usse cognac

1/2 oz. fresh blood-orange juice

¼ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

Armand de Brignac

"Ace of Spades" Champagne

Methodology:

Combine all ingredients except the champagne in Boston shaker. Add ice, give it a hard shake, double strain into glass, and top up with Ace of Spades, then garnish and serve.

Specialty Ingredients: Simple Syrup

Room-temperature water

Granulated sugar

Combine equal parts water to sugar in a pan over low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 2 hours before using. For longer shelf life, always keep refrigerated.

Listen to "Goat Talk" by T-Pain and Lil Wayne

