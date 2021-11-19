Cocktail recipes from T-Pain
In "Can I Mix You a Drink? 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career," Grammy Award-winner T-Pain and mixologist Maxwell Britten present cocktail recipes that each reflects one of the hip hop artist's songs.
Check out these tempting recipes below, and don't miss Kelefa Sanneh's interview with T-Pain on "Sunday Morning" November 21, during our annual "Food Issue" broadcast!
5 O'Clock (with alcohol)
Glass: Stemmed beer glass
Tools: Ice Cream Scoop, Ounce Jigger
Ice: No ice
Garnish: Whipped Cream, Edible Gold Flakes
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Fistful of Bourbon
- ½ oz. Goldschläger liqueur
- 2 scoops of Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ice Cream
- Topped with Stout Beer
Methodology:
Freeze glass before serving, set aside.
Use two full scoops of quality vanilla ice cream. Pour over bourbon, Goldschläger, and top with the beer leaving at least ½ inch before reaching the top of the glass. Top with lightly whipped cream and gold flakes.
5 O'Clock (without alcohol)
Glass: Stemmed beer glass
Tools: Ice Cream Scoop, Ounce Jigger
Ice: No ice
Garnish: Whipped Cream, Edible Gold Flakes
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. Root beer
- 2 scoops of Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ice Cream
Methodology:
Freeze glass before serving, set aside.
Use two full scoops of quality vanilla ice cream. Pour over root beer, leaving at least ½ inch before reaching the top of the glass. Top with lightly whipped cream and gold flakes.
Listen to "5 O'Clock" by T-Pain (feat. Lily Allen & Wiz Khalifa)
Red Cup
Glass: Solo red cup
Tools: Ice Cream Scoop, Ounce Jigger, Boston shaker, Hawthorne strainer, fine strainer, mixing spoon, paring knife, Microplane
Ice: Cubed ice for shaking, crushed for serving
Garnish: Blueberries, blackberries, shaved lemon zest, half orange wheel, straw
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Stoli Blueberi vodka
- ½ oz. crème de cassis
- ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
- 3 scoops blackberry sorbet
- White Claw blackberry hard seltzer
Methodology:
Drop up to three large scoops of sorbet into cup so the final scoop is sticking out the top, then set aside.
Combine vodka, lemon juice, and crème de cassis in Boston shaker, add ice, and quickly shake. Double strain over sorbet, then surround side of sorbet with crushed ice.
Top with White Claw, stir, then add more shaved ice but do not cover sorbet. Garnish and serve.
Listen to "Red Cup" by E-40, T-Pain, Kid Ink and B.o.B.
Goat Talk
Glass: Flute
Tools: Ounce Jigger, Boston shaker, Hawthorne strainer, fine strainer, paring knife or peeler
Ice: Cubed ice for shaking only
Garnish: Large lemon twist
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. D'Usse cognac
- 1/2 oz. fresh blood-orange juice
- ¼ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz. simple syrup
- Armand de Brignac
- "Ace of Spades" Champagne
Methodology:
Combine all ingredients except the champagne in Boston shaker. Add ice, give it a hard shake, double strain into glass, and top up with Ace of Spades, then garnish and serve.
Specialty Ingredients: Simple Syrup
Room-temperature water
Granulated sugar
Combine equal parts water to sugar in a pan over low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 2 hours before using. For longer shelf life, always keep refrigerated.
Listen to "Goat Talk" by T-Pain and Lil Wayne
For more info:
- "Can I Mix You a Drink? 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career" by T-Pain with Maxwell Britten, curated by Kathy Iandoli (Kingston Imperial), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound
- tpain.com
Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2021 Food Issue Recipe Index for more menu suggestions, from all of the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program, as well as the writers and editors of New York Times Cooking.
