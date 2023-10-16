Title: Assistant News Director — Mornings

Department: News

WCCO, Minnesota's most-watched news station, is looking for an Assistant News Director of Mornings to join our leadership team! We are looking for a phenomenal professional with a strong background in content creation and execution to own the multifaceted WCCO morning team on both linear and streaming platforms.

The candidate will be in charge of the planning, production, newsgathering, and execution of morning newscasts from 5-10 a.m., ensuring a high-quality viewer experience. They will also develop and implement a forward-thinking content strategy that aligns with audience preferences, collaborating closely with your team to plan future stories and guest segments. The candidate should also take pride in mentoring and inspiring producers, reporters, and anchors, by encouraging their growth and development as broadcasting professionals.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Proven track record with people as a leader, mentor, collaborator and teammate.

Exhibit strong editorial judgment, effective communication, and critical thinking skills.

Contribute to the station's goal of growing digital-first content.

Develop a creative and inclusive work environment that encourages fresh ideas and community engagement.

Open to change and innovation, constantly seeking new ideas and approaches to connect with our audience.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

5+ years of experience in broadcast news with a history of innovative storytelling and creative production.

Minimum 2 years of experience with management; prior Executive Producer or Assistant News Director experience is preferred.

Proficiency in OTT streaming and familiarity with other digital platforms.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

Knowledge of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin a plus!

