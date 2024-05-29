Retired firefighter who received double lung transplant making strides: "I'm getting my life back"

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A retired firefighter who needed a double lung transplant to survive is making big strides.

Walt Lindahl was living with severe lung disease doctors believe was tied to his time as a paid on-call Bemidji firefighter.

"There were days when we weren't sure that one year was going to come," wife Amy Lindahl said.

Walt and Amy Lindahl went back to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for a check-up, post double lung transplant.

"X-rays, pulmonary function tests, visit with a nurse, visit with a physician and labs and we just kind of go through everything make sure everything looks good. Everything's progressing as it as it should be. So we got a positive outlook and everything that they ran it did looks great," Walt Lindahl said.

Walt Lindahl has come a long way since WCCO met him last year. His health was deteriorating, and the Lindahls were living near the hospital waiting for the life-saving transplant.

"For the first time in probably two years I really feel like I'm getting my life back and what an awesome feeling," Walt Lindahl said.

He's out of a wheelchair and no longer needs his walker.

"Being able to move around and get outside, feel the sun and the fresh air again is, it's amazing, what that does for you mentally and physically," Walt Lindahl said.

He knows he's here because of his lifesavers, including transplant surgeon Dr. Sahar Saddoughi. The two saw each other again during the recent visit to Mayo Clinic.

"There was a while there. I didn't think I was going to get better," Walt Lindahl told Dr. Saddoughi.

"But it's always ups and downs. Right? It's such a big commitment on your part, caretakers' part," Dr. Saddoughi said.

He says he's forever grateful his donor and their family to give the gift of life.

"Being the organ donor itself impacts so much more than just saving my life. You saved my wife's husband, had two daughters. You've given them their dad's life back again, given them more time," Walt Lindahl said.

The Lindahls will return to Mayo every three months for the next few years. Walt Lindahl continues to contest a denial for his worker's comp claim.