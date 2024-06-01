Watch CBS News
Man, woman shot inside a residence in Grantsburg, WI

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A man and woman have been shot in a home north of Grantsburg, Wisconsin. 

Officials say that on Friday just before 7 p.m. the Burnett County Dispatch got a call from a child saying a woman had been shot. While they were on the phone with the child there was a second shot. The child then said that a man had also been shot. 

The child left the home and waited for law enforcement. When the arrived, they transported the child away from the home. 

The woman was taken to a Twin Cities hospital while the man was treated at a local hospital. He was also taken into custody by law enforcement. 

The shooting is currently under investigation. 

First published on June 1, 2024 / 9:33 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

