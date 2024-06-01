Here's how to celebrate Pride Month 2024 in the Twin Cities and around Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — June is Pride Month, and there are lots of activities to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in the Twin Cities and around Minnesota.
Below is your guide to some of the highlights of the Pride Month festivities, followed by a more comprehensive list:
June 1: Cheers to Pride
When: June 1
Locations: You can find a list of participating locations here.
Cheers to Pride is the official kick-off to Pride month. Raise a glass, grab a snack, or get energized with some coffee for the start of Pride month at participating locations. A portion of your purchase will go to Rainbow Circle — an organization that promotes inclusivity, provides support, and organizes to celebrate diversity.
Click here for more information.
June 1: Youth Pride
When: June 1, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Location: Como Midway Picnic Pavillion, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul
Youth Pride, which is put on by the Minnesota School Outreach Coalition, is a free event for LGBTQIA+ youth between the ages of 13 and 22. The event will feature activities, games, entertainers, food from local businesses, and photo booths.
Click here for more information.
June 9: Trans Joy Fest
When: June 9, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Park Point, Duluth
The third annual Trans Joy Fest will have more than 40 performers, a free clothing exchange, kids activities, and a silent auction.
Click here for more information.
June 15: St. Paul Pride Parade and Festival
When: June 15, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Lowertown to Rice Park
St. Paul's Pride parade will start at The Bulldog Lowertown at 10 a.m. and proceed to Rice Park, where the festival will take place.
Click here for more information.
June 21: Telling Queer History
When: June 21, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Mill City Museum, 704 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis
Storytellers will present LGBTQIA+ stories of resistance, love, and identity formation. The event is part of the return of the 2023 exhibit Going Out, Coming In: LGBTQ+ Spaces in Downtown Mineapolis.
Click here for more information.
June 23: Twin Cities Pride Family Fun Day
When: June 23, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Como Park East Pavillions, St. Paul
The free event is open to all families, and will feature crafts, a Minnesota Twins kids baseball clinic, fun activities, and appearances by Minnesota mascots.
Click here for more information.
June 29-30: Twin Cities Pride Festival and Parade
When: June 29-June 30
Where: Loring Park, Minneapolis
The second largest festival in Minnesota, the Twin Cities Pride Festival will have LGBTQIA+ entertainment on 4 stages, feature 650 vendors, including LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC community resources, artists, and businesses. The parade will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on June 30 and will start at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue.
Click here for more information.
June 29: Minneapolis People's Pride
When: June 29, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis
People's Pride in a non-corporate alternative pride event for Minneapolis. There will be free food, and admission is free.
Click here for more information.
Other events around Minnesota
Twin Cities
- Burnsville Pride: June 1, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Queer Equity Casino Night: June 1, 7 pm. - 11 p.m.
- Queer Me Out 2024 Panel Discussion: June 4, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Hastings Pride Festival: June 8, 11 a.m.
- Golden Valley Pride: June 8, 12 pm. - 6 p.m.
- MN POC Kickback Day Party: June 15, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Hopkins Pride: June 15, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Twin Cities Pride Grand Marshal Reception: June 15, 5:30 p.m.
- Gender Affirming Clothing Swap at Hopkins Library: June 16, 1 p.m.
- Twin Cities Pride Youth Night: June 28, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Pride Beer Dabbler: June 28, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- "Going Out, Coming In" Walking Tour: June 29, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Twin Cities Pride Rainbow Run 5k & Kid's Rainbow Dash: June 30, 9 a.m.
Greater Minnesota
- Northfield Pride in the Park: June 1, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- East Central Minnesota Pride: June 1, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Marshall Pride: June 7-9
- Red Wing Pride: June 8, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Pride of McLeod County: June 22, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Itasca Pride Fest 2024: June 23, 10 a.m.