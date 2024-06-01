Here's how to celebrate Pride Month 2024 in the Twin Cities and around Minnesota

These Minnesota events are kicking off Pride month

MINNEAPOLIS — June is Pride Month, and there are lots of activities to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in the Twin Cities and around Minnesota.

Below is your guide to some of the highlights of the Pride Month festivities, followed by a more comprehensive list:

June 1: Cheers to Pride

When: June 1

Locations: You can find a list of participating locations here.

Cheers to Pride is the official kick-off to Pride month. Raise a glass, grab a snack, or get energized with some coffee for the start of Pride month at participating locations. A portion of your purchase will go to Rainbow Circle — an organization that promotes inclusivity, provides support, and organizes to celebrate diversity.

June 1: Youth Pride

When: June 1, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Como Midway Picnic Pavillion, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul

Youth Pride, which is put on by the Minnesota School Outreach Coalition, is a free event for LGBTQIA+ youth between the ages of 13 and 22. The event will feature activities, games, entertainers, food from local businesses, and photo booths.

June 9: Trans Joy Fest



When: June 9, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Park Point, Duluth

The third annual Trans Joy Fest will have more than 40 performers, a free clothing exchange, kids activities, and a silent auction.

June 15: St. Paul Pride Parade and Festival

When: June 15, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Lowertown to Rice Park

St. Paul's Pride parade will start at The Bulldog Lowertown at 10 a.m. and proceed to Rice Park, where the festival will take place.

June 21: Telling Queer History

When: June 21, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Mill City Museum, 704 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis

Storytellers will present LGBTQIA+ stories of resistance, love, and identity formation. The event is part of the return of the 2023 exhibit Going Out, Coming In: LGBTQ+ Spaces in Downtown Mineapolis.

June 23: Twin Cities Pride Family Fun Day

When: June 23, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Como Park East Pavillions, St. Paul

The free event is open to all families, and will feature crafts, a Minnesota Twins kids baseball clinic, fun activities, and appearances by Minnesota mascots.

June 29-30: Twin Cities Pride Festival and Parade

When: June 29-June 30

Where: Loring Park, Minneapolis

The second largest festival in Minnesota, the Twin Cities Pride Festival will have LGBTQIA+ entertainment on 4 stages, feature 650 vendors, including LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC community resources, artists, and businesses. The parade will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on June 30 and will start at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue.

June 29: Minneapolis People's Pride

When: June 29, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis

People's Pride in a non-corporate alternative pride event for Minneapolis. There will be free food, and admission is free.

Other events around Minnesota

