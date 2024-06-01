Police come together to mourn fallen Officer Jamal Mitchell

MINNEAPOLS — Through hugs and tears, officers from Minneapolis, St. Paul and the extended law enforcement community gathered not far from where Officer Jamal Mitchell lost his life, to mourn and come together.

Mitchell represented everything right about the profession, officers said during the Saturday afternoon gathering.

"It was very tough, not only for me, but many others that knew him," said Minneapolis police officer Krystal Scott.

Officer Scott is a friend of Mitchell's. Scott said she got to know Mitchell through his volunteer work.

"I think that he sees that he had people behind him that didn't even know him," said Scott.

Officers paid tribute Saturday afternoon with bouquets of flowers. They shared personal stories of Officer Mitchell's impact and held hands in prayer.

"Police officers are people and they are hurting right now," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "I think he is representative of the vast majority of the men and women of this police department that continue to put their lives on the line for the people of this community."

"It's a conversation that no mayor wants to have," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Both Mayor Frey and Chief O'Hara said they've had heart-wrenching conversations with Mitchell's grieving loved ones.

"Just to let them know that they are loved, they are supported, they are appreciated," said O'Hara.

"Jamal Mitchell will be remembered forever in the city of Minneapolis," said Frey.

An outpouring of support for not only a model officer, but a father and hero.

"He was a staple. He's our changemaker. He should be everybody's change maker," said Scott.