New clinical research wing opens at Minneapolis VA

MINNEAPOLIS — A new research center just broke ground to help improve the lives of our nation's heroes.

Research Week is an annual opportunity to recognize VA researchers and their contribution to scientific studies and clinical trials. But this year the Minneapolis VA is also celebrating the grand opening of a new clinical research wing.

"The research initiative that we have here is to do everything that we can to try to improve the lives of veterans," said Dr. Joshua Nixon.

Nixon, deputy chief of staff for research, says the space provides a central location to conduct research consultations with veterans who take part in many of the studies conducted at the Minneapolis VA.

"Veterans start out healthier than the typical person in the population because of all the training and physical activity but as a result of their service they usually end up in worse shape by the end of their lives than the average citizen," said Nixon.

Nixon says the researchers look at things that are important to veterans' health and figure out how to make their lives as healthy as possible.

"We have both pre-clinical studies that are looking at models of different diseases as well as clinical studies that take those models and put them into practice," Nixon said

The center has 150 investigators conducting more than 500 research projects.

Veterans and the entire community benefit because of the long-standing relationship between the Minneapolis VA and the University of Minnesota — the longest-standing academic partnership between a VA and a university in the nation.

"They are helping diagnose and solve the problem, I think that's great," said Joyce Loch.

Loch was recognized for 50 years of service working in research at the Minneapolis VA.

"I've seen a lot of changes. When I first started in research there wasn't as much clinical research going on as there is now, so having the new clinical research wing is extremely, extremely good. They do good work here, " Loch said.

She is excited groundbreaking work will continue in this new facility to improve the quality of life of all Americans.

Almost all of the staff or researchers have dual appointments. That means VA clinicians are also University of Minnesota professors and researchers.