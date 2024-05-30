3 killed in Minneapolis shooting, including police officer; 3 others injured

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died, including a police officer, and three were injured in a south Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening, sources tell WCCO. A second police officer is among the injured.

Just before 6 p.m., WCCO crews reported seeing heavily armed officers closing off streets and surrounding an apartment complex in the area of the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Witnesses described hearing gunshots.

"Me and my girlfriend, we heard really loud banging at first," Reuben Molina, who lives nearby, said. "Then we heard it again and again and again in rapid succession. And me and her were like, 'Oh that's gunshots.'"

WCCO

Police were responding to a shots fired call.

In addition to the Minneapolis Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also responding to the incident.

"The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe," Gov. Tim Walz said in a tweet.

As of 6:42 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department says the situation continues to be "fluid."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.