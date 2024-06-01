Crime spree; fatal shooting take place in Minneapolis Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis respond to a crime spree and a fatal shooting within a few hours of each other Saturday morning.

Around 10 A.M. police became aware of a crime spree in the third precinct, with several incidents taking place around the 4100 block of Elliott Ave. The spree involved two vehicles that police suspect were stolen and juveniles breaking into other cars.

At some point the juveniles pointed a handgun at a person. A pursuit was authorized and officers pursed a vehicle to the Longfellow neighborhood. The juveniles then bailed. Police were able to take three into custody, they also found four handguns which they took into possession.

The three juveniles are all known to police.

About an hour and a half later, police were called to a shooting on 34rd street between Knox and James. Police arrived on the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds on the ground next to a car.

Officers approached him and found he was not breathing. Police then began CPR before the victim was taken to a local hospital. There he was pronounced dead.

Police believe that the man was shot while inside his car and that the person knew the shooter.

The shooting is being investigated by police.