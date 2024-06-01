Watch CBS News
Clouds clear, bringing afternoon sunshine before storms return Sunday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Showers from overnight will continue to exit east on Saturday morning.

Clouds will clear throughout the day and afternoon sunshine will push temps into the 80s. 

Sunday also looks to be dry for most of the day, but storm chances gradually return, especially towards the evening hours and after midnight. Some of the storms could turn severe in western Minnesota; the main threat is damaging winds and hail.

A few storms could linger into Monday morning, but there will be a lull before another system brings more storms late Tuesday and into Wednesday. The system could bring 1-3 inches of rain.

After that, temps will stay mild in the upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on June 1, 2024 / 8:59 AM CDT

