What it's like to advocate for mental health resources at the Minnesota state capitol

Elliot Butay on what it's like to advocate for mental health at the Minnesota state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Technically speaking, Elliot Butay is a lobbyist, but they don't love that the term comes with stigma attached.

"We really do work with both sides. Mental health is not a partisan issue," explained Butay.

Butay just wrapped up their fifth legislative session at the capitol advocating for the nonprofit, NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Their focus is on advancing policy — and funding — that strengthens mental health resources.

"It's really nice to be able to talk to people who are having real issues and actually come to the Capitol and see those laws get passed and see them impact people too," they said.

Many of the people who work at NAMI live with a mental illness themselves or have a family member who does. It's something the executive director says helps them be better advocates.

"When I look ahead and see, frankly, all the challenges people face, especially our kids and youth right now, but if I look behind me and see how far we've come, it helps me hang on to hope that we can create change," said Sue Abderholden, NAMI Minnesota Executive Director.

Elliot says their experience with PTSD and depression impacts their work at the Capitol.

"It helps to be able to say, 'Oh yeah, I've experienced that too,' or 'My kids have used school-linked mental health and that's why it's so important to fund it.'" they said.

In some ways, NAMI sees itself as building a healthcare system that doesn't really exist yet: Getting mental health to be thought of on equal footing with physical health.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.