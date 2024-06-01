Suspect who shot, killed MPD officer Jamal Mitchell had criminal record, was wanted on gun charge

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials have identified the man who shot and killed a police officer outside an apartment complex in south Minneapolis Thursday during a chaotic mass shooting that left four injured and a civilian dead, as well as the shooter.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed as the third person who died at the scene earlier this week. Several police sources have told WCCO that Mohamed is the man who killed police officer Jamal Mitchell.

Mitchell responded to a shots-fired call at the apartment and was helping Mohamed, coming to his aid, when Mohamed turned on the officer and shot him. Police officials say Mohamed continued to shoot Mitchell after he fell to the ground.

Officers returned fire and Mohamed died at the scene. The medical examiner said Mohamed died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the case. It has not officially confirmed the name of the man who killed Mitchell.

Mohamed, 35, was convicted of first-degree burglary in 2007 and was ineligible to carry a firearm. He had an active warrant out for his arrest stemming from a 2022 incident in which, court documents say, police saw him at the scene of a downtown Minneapolis robbery carrying a gun.

Mohamed allegedly hid the gun behind a pillar when he saw police arrive. When police chased him, he threw a gun holster to the side and was arrested at the scene.

On Thursday, a civilian — later identified as 32-year-old Osman Jimale — was found dead inside the apartment. Another civilian inside the building was injured, as well as a man who was sitting in his car outside the building. A Minneapolis officer and firefighter were also injured.

A memorial is growing outside the 5th Precinct in Minneapolis honoring Mitchell, who joined Minneapolis police in 2022 with the goal of changing community-police relations. Originally from Connecticut, Mitchell was a father of three and engaged to be married.

Community gathered at the Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul for a fundraiser barbecue on Saturday, in which all the proceeds will go to Mitchell's loved ones.

"We wanted to come out and support, so we made a reservation and here we are, and we're running into wonderful friends and family so it's definitely important," said Trinny Cee.

Chef Brian Ingram and other celebrity chefs were on hand to show support for Mitchell's family and all who wear the uniform.

"We want to show them love so when they show up and they see so many people here to support them, I think that's what these officers need more than anything right now, is to know that they are loved and they matter and that's such an important part of it," said Ingram.

For most, it was a way of doing something that promotes community healing.

"It's not just about the food and the drinks, it's really about showing people we show up for each other," said Jammetta Raspberry.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association will collect donations through the LELS Benevolent Fund, with all proceeds going to Mitchell's loved ones.

While many continue to mourn the loss of a hero, there is still a lingering question of why the man would shoot and kill an officer responding to a call for help.

Note: The above video first aired on May 31, 2024.