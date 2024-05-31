How to help after Minneapolis police officer dies in mass shooting

How you can help families of fallen first responders and officers

MINNEAPOLIS — As the community mourns the loss of 36-year-old Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell who was killed in the line of duty Thursday night, there are ways Minnesotans can support his family.

Mitchell was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He leaves behind three children and a fiancée.

Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell Minneapolis Police Department

How to donate to his family

Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association will collect donations through the LELS Benevolent Fund.

The groups say it's the official platform approved by both the city and family. All proceeds will go to his loved ones.

It's the same way people supported the families of the fallen Burnsville first responders in February and Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen who also died in the line of duty last year.

"Our hearts are heavy as we stand in solidarity with the family of Officer Mitchell, the Minneapolis Police Department, and the entire state during this time of profound loss," said Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, in a statement. "Through this gesture, we seek to offer a measure of support and financial stability to the grieving family. To the brave individuals who tirelessly serve our communities as public safety officials: Your unwavering courage, dedication, and sacrifices are acknowledged and deeply valued."

You can either donate online or by mailing a check.

If you send it by mail, address the letter to "Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund, Attention: Officer Mitchell, 2700 Freeway Boulevard, Suite 700, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430."

How to support first responders

The Minnesota 100 Club, a nonprofit that supports families of fallen first responders and those critically injured on the job, approved $50,000–- the maximum benefit it offers–- to his family. That was made possible by donations from the public, said executive director Julie Gotham.

The group accepts donations on an ongoing basis to support their work. You can donate here, or purchase one of their specialty license plates.

"One thing that we can do is to stand in the gap financially, and to be there to help the family hopefully alleviate some stress until other benefits are available to them," Gotham said.

So far this year, the organization has supported 10 families of first responders with $250,000 in total benefits. The Burnsville victims also received financial help.

Following the Burnsville first responders tragedy, the Minnesota 100 Club received $45,000 in donations, she added.

"The job is getting more dangerous. And we need to be prepared so that we can be there for the next family who needs us," Gotham told WCCO in an interview. "Because sadly, what we all know is that there will be a next family. And we want to be just as responsive to that family as we are to the Mitchell family"